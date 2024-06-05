CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $33,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $361,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 32,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,668,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $107.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.73. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The stock has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

