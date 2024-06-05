CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Masco worth $27,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,787,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,378,337,000 after buying an additional 298,116 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,180,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,282,000 after purchasing an additional 159,052 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,411,000 after purchasing an additional 254,040 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Masco by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,934,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,325,000 after purchasing an additional 145,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,333,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,288,000 after purchasing an additional 57,395 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MAS. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

Masco Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $67.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $78.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.14. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

About Masco



Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.



