CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 28,766 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,766 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $37,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 135.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $317.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.06.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

