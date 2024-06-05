Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 27,898 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 107.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,898 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $27,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 target price (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.18.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total value of $722,213.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,352 shares of company stock valued at $12,996,801 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $26.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $588.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,710. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $416.87 and a one year high of $629.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $557.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.10. The stock has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

