Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 46,163 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,163 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $23,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 10.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 72,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $12,186,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,531 shares in the company, valued at $24,303,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 72,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $12,186,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,303,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,613 shares of company stock worth $46,961,852. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,119,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $93.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.24 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.09.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.