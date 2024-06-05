Cibc World Markets Corp Has $22.57 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 480.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,642 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,505 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $22,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.34. 3,406,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361,943. The firm has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.19 and its 200 day moving average is $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.34 and a one year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.09.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

