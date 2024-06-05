Cibc World Markets Corp Has $31 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,014 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,598 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Ross Stores worth $31,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,832,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,182 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 22,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 782,739 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,323,000 after buying an additional 21,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ROST stock traded up $3.40 on Wednesday, hitting $144.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,078,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,720. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.53 and a twelve month high of $151.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.61.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.58.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,526,384. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

