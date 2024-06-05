Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 197,309 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,309 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $18,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of CSX by 718.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 287,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after buying an additional 252,006 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in CSX by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,890,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,530,000 after acquiring an additional 272,891 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 301,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 28,377 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 331,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 137,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,869,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $33.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,531,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,066,552. The stock has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.11. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

