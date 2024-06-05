Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,795 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $20,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,141,059,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,927,000 after purchasing an additional 158,031 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,012,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,480,000 after purchasing an additional 93,984 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,062,000 after purchasing an additional 962,987 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.11.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $9.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $296.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.77 and a 52 week high of $327.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a PE ratio of 77.19, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $430,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,228,074.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,537 shares of company stock worth $31,803,802. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

