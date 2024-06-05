Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 65,981 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,981 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.06% of Charter Communications worth $32,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,873,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,608,000 after acquiring an additional 427,922 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,872,000 after purchasing an additional 463,968 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,762,000 after purchasing an additional 253,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Charter Communications by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 161,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Charter Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,048,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,494 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Charter Communications stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.10. 740,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,389. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

