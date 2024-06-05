Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 281.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,853 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.66.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $61.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,342,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,395,017. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $117.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

