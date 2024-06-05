Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Increased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,188,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,547,312 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.53% of Citigroup worth $524,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.66.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.77. 7,342,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,394,930. The stock has a market cap of $117.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

