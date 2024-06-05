Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Stock Performance

Shares of CIZN stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of -0.01. Citizens has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

