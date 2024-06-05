Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRGet Free Report) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 3,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 39,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative net margin of 102.77% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. The business had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment cultivates, extracts, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes cannabinoid products comprising cannabis flowers, cannabidiol isolates, full spectrum and standardized extracts, and dry smokable flowers internationally.

