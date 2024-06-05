Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Given New C$94.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$106.00 to C$94.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 86.62% from the company’s previous close.

Cogeco Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CGO traded up C$0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$50.37. 19,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,447. The stock has a market capitalization of C$404.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Cogeco has a 1-year low of C$44.62 and a 1-year high of C$62.49.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$751.91 million during the quarter. Cogeco had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cogeco will post 12.0907029 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

