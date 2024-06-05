Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $110.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.55. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $83.38 and a one year high of $131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 2.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 575.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 252.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $118,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.