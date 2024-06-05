Comparing Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) & Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) and Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.8% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Omega Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.0% of Omega Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Coherus BioSciences and Omega Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences 0 1 5 0 2.83 Omega Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus target price of $8.83, suggesting a potential upside of 385.35%. Omega Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 367.29%. Given Coherus BioSciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Coherus BioSciences is more favorable than Omega Therapeutics.

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and Omega Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences -19.64% N/A -33.10% Omega Therapeutics -1,868.35% -136.04% -44.21%

Volatility and Risk

Coherus BioSciences has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Therapeutics has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and Omega Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences $257.24 million 0.80 -$237.89 million ($0.78) -2.29 Omega Therapeutics $4.94 million 23.85 -$97.43 million ($1.67) -1.28

Omega Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coherus BioSciences. Coherus BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27. It is also developing CHS-114, an investigational highly specific human afucosylated IgG1 monoclonal antibody selectively targeting CCR8, a chemokine receptor highly expressed on Treg cells in the tumor microenvironment (TME); and CHS-1000, an antibody targeting human ILT4 designed to improve anti-PD-1 clinical benefit by transforming an unfavorable TME to a more favorable TME. In addition, the company's licensed immuno-oncology programs include NZV930, an antibody designed to inhibit cluster of differentiation 73; and GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R for the treatment of solid tumors. Further, it offers YUSIMRY, a biosimilar to Humira for the treatment of patients with inflammatory diseases characterized by increased production of tumor necrosis factor (TNF) in the body, including rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn's disease, psoriasis, and ulcerative colitis. It collaboration agreement with Junshi Biosciences for the co-development and commercialization of toripalimab; agreement with Surface and Adimab LLC; license agreements with Bioeq AG and Genentech, Inc., as well as Vaccinex, Inc.; and out-licensing agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property No. 4 Limited. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury. In addition, the company develops OEC candidates for the treatment of alopecia, a disorder characterized by patches of non-scarring hair loss affecting the scalp and body. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

