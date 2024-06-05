Computer Modelling Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

Computer Modelling Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$13.15 on Wednesday. Computer Modelling Group has a 12-month low of C$6.21 and a 12-month high of C$13.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.94.

Insider Transactions at Computer Modelling Group

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$60,750.00. In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.10, for a total transaction of C$267,240.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$60,750.00. Insiders have sold 243,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,408 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

