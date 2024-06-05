Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.52

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 27001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Conifex Timber Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$18.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Conifex Timber had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of C$40.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.0300312 EPS for the current year.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

