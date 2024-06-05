Constellium Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 20,950 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,865% compared to the average daily volume of 1,066 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Constellium from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

Constellium Trading Down 4.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,681,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,212,000 after buying an additional 251,829 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Constellium by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,102,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,598,000 after acquiring an additional 504,421 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Constellium by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,924,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,372,000 after acquiring an additional 970,164 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in Constellium by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,561,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,132,000 after acquiring an additional 580,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Constellium by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,698,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 21,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellium stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.41. 1,589,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,571. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74. Constellium has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $23.20.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Research analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

