Coppernico Metals (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Stock Price Up 10%

Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 16,797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 39,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Coppernico Metals Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26. The company has a market cap of $42.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Coppernico Metals

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interests in the Copper Mountain mine comprising 135 crown-granted mineral claims, 145 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, 12 fee simple properties, and seven cell claims that covers an area of approximately 6,354 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

