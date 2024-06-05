Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $670,000 Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,245,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,497,478,000 after buying an additional 382,054 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of LKQ by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,251,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,690,000 after acquiring an additional 626,010 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of LKQ by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,330,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,447,000 after acquiring an additional 540,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LKQ by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,907,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $490,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,122 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,002,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $430,244,000 after acquiring an additional 383,031 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $41.30 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.66.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

