Copperwynd Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,199 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350,862 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,631,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,904,000 after purchasing an additional 225,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $718,995,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $139.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.40. The stock has a market cap of $627.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

