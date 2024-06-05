Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
NYSEAMERICAN CMT traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.54. The company had a trading volume of 32,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Core Molding Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.67.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 53.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
