Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Shares of Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Free Report) fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 45,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Country Garden Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

