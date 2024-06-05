Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Stock Price Down 1%

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.10 and last traded at $39.10. 509 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. Crawford United had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 9.03%. Analysts predict that Crawford United Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

