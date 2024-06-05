Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of CIK opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $3.19.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile
