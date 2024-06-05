CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading 2.3% Higher

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $59.64. Approximately 393,769 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,667,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.61. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.78.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,078.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $767,104.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,941,953.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,228 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,246,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 451.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 27,915 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 32,880 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.