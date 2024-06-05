Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.28.

CRR.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC cut their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$12.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.94 and a beta of 0.92. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.68 and a 1 year high of C$14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.18, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -269.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Holly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.03 per share, with a total value of C$65,150.00. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

