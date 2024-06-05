Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2024

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.28.

CRR.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC cut their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRR.UN

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$12.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.94 and a beta of 0.92. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.68 and a 1 year high of C$14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.18, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.46.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -269.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Holly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.03 per share, with a total value of C$65,150.00. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.