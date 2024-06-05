Cronos Price Tops $0.12 (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 5th. Cronos has a total market cap of $3.13 billion and $18.04 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cronos has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00051582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00010727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00017456 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00012244 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.