Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $9.55 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,563 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in S&P Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in S&P Global by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $436.29. 879,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.21. The firm has a market cap of $136.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.