Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Sony Group stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.64. The company had a trading volume of 620,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,710. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.30. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $100.94. The stock has a market cap of $106.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie lowered Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sony Group

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.