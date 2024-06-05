Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,146 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 37,261 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,867 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 429,536 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after buying an additional 107,709 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 181,757 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,825.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $997,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,825.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,539 shares of company stock worth $3,224,419. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EA

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $137.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,898,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,092. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.77.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.