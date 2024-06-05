Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 42,367 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,367 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $11,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,086,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,739,000 after acquiring an additional 29,731 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter worth about $15,652,000. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the third quarter worth about $4,691,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 47.2% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 349,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 112,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 369.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 277,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 218,600 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $11.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.27.

Ecopetrol Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:EC traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. 1,732,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,856. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Research analysts expect that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecopetrol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7999 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 19.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.65%.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

