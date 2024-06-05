Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 7,774 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,774 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $13,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SLF traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $49.50. 308,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,225. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.09). Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. Analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.588 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLF. Argus raised Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on SLF

About Sun Life Financial

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.