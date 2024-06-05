Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 871 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.85.

Shares of APD stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $270.33. 804,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,238. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.18.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

