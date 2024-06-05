CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 1.7%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $308.40 and last traded at $308.47. 1,285,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,340,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.13.

The stock has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 848.86, a PEG ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

