Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading 7.9% Higher

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.65. 77,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 457,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley cut Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Cryoport Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $504.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 50.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,631 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $46,147.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,182 shares in the company, valued at $12,140,872.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $46,032.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,051 shares in the company, valued at $802,881.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,488 shares of company stock worth $1,302,259 over the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Cryoport by 73.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 4.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 417,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cryoport by 3.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 294.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the first quarter worth about $7,800,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

