Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Trading Down 4.2%

Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Cyber Apps World Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $140,666.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.

Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Cyber Apps World

Cyber Apps World Inc develops mobile applications that enable users to save money on products and services from member merchants and suppliers with mobile coupons. The company was formerly known as Clean Enviro Tech Corp. and changed its name to Cyber Apps World Inc in April 2015. Cyber Apps World Inc was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Lugano, Switzerland.

