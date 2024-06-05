DA Davidson Weighs in on MongoDB, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for MongoDB in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MongoDB’s current full-year earnings is ($2.53) per share.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MDB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.11.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $232.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $225.25 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,736,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,736,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in MongoDB by 279.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

