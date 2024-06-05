Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.59

Shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.59 and last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 6069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

Danske Bank A/S Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 12.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.