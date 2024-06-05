Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) President Sells $1,246,307.15 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) President Amit Agarwal sold 11,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,246,307.15. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,694 shares in the company, valued at $30,940,858.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Datadog Price Performance
Shares of Datadog stock traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $110.48. 4,472,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,171,483. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.31 and its 200-day moving average is $122.84. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 340.41, a P/E/G ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.09.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Datadog by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Datadog by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd lifted its stake in Datadog by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.
Datadog Company Profile
Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.
