DCF Advisers LLC Buys 1,100 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Sanofi by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,032,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,617,000 after buying an additional 245,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sanofi by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,322,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,796,000 after purchasing an additional 323,968 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 29.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,279,000 after purchasing an additional 651,756 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Sanofi by 15.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,528,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,618,000 after purchasing an additional 346,563 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Sanofi by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,770,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,051,000 after purchasing an additional 694,957 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.2 %

SNY traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 479,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,289. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.39. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.478 per share. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 74.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

