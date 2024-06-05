DCF Advisers LLC Buys 1,600 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.1% of DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $308.98. 482,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806,169. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.45. The stock has a market cap of $165.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.32 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

