DCF Advisers LLC Sells 750 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

DCF Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 2.4% of DCF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $3,734,407,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,222,000 after buying an additional 1,397,469 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,833,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,520,000 after buying an additional 1,315,056 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,649,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,408,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,909,023. The company has a market capitalization of $310.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $34.96. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $40.19.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.26.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

