DCF Advisers LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 171.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,457,000 after acquiring an additional 686,594 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 202.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 130,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Roblox by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,415,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE RBLX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.41. 2,604,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,070,915. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average is $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Roblox

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $127,309.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,759.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,351 shares of company stock worth $10,037,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.