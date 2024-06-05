DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Trading 16.1% Higher

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 16.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 7,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 17,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

DeepMarkit Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of C$1.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09.

About DeepMarkit

DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp.

