Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA cut its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,706 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,053 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,221 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 84,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,420,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,850,885. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $53.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.73.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.85.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

