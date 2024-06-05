Desjardins Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 30th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.87. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.15 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$157.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$143.38.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$146.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$139.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$133.80. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$107.92 and a 12 month high of C$149.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$207.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.54%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

