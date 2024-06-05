Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading Up 6%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.50 and last traded at $50.43. Approximately 11,547,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 66,582,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.59.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 10.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 98.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 49.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 437.1% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.